2016 Lexus ES 350

190,770 KM

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

190,770KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9325486
  • Stock #: LU19847B
  • VIN: JTHBK1GG7G2228859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 190,770 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Console
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

