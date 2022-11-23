$20,988+ tax & licensing
$20,988
+ taxes & licensing
Westowne Mazda
416-232-2011
2016 Volkswagen Golf
2016 Volkswagen Golf
Trendline - Low Mileage
Location
Westowne Mazda
5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8
416-232-2011
$20,988
+ taxes & licensing
53,561KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9404446
- Stock #: 17328A
- VIN: 3VW917AU0GM068351
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour DEEP BLACK PEAR
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 53,561 KM
Vehicle Description
This VW Golf lets you enjoy in the excellent and very comfortable front seats, has ample rear passenger space and a generous cargo space. This 2016 Volkswagen Golf is fresh on our lot in Etobicoke.
It's versatile. It's innovative. And it's a perfect example of how a modern hatchback can think outside the box. Sit inside the ever-versatile Golf and experience just how much style, craftsmanship, and fun-to-drive turbocharged performance can be. The 2016 Golf comes with a turbocharged engine as standard, so you can be sure that it is going to deliver exciting performance on curves, corners, and straightaways no matter how you drive. With a driver focused interior, you'll feel at home straight away thanks to its long list of features. With a touchscreen display, 8 speakers, SiriusXM satellite radio, remote keyless entry and air conditioning - what's not to love? This low mileage coupe has just 53,561 kms. It's deep black pear in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
