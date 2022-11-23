2016 Volkswagen Golf

$20,988 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 5 6 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9404446

9404446 Stock #: 17328A

17328A VIN: 3VW917AU0GM068351

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour DEEP BLACK PEAR

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 53,561 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Interior Security System Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.