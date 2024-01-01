2016 Volkswagen Passat

Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #94L9 as of 06/11/2019.

88,901 KM

Details Description Features

Highline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

Highline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

88,901KM
Used
VIN 1VWCS7A38GC030569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 88,901 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

homelink
Aux input
Power Front Seats
USB Audio input
Blind Spot Detection
Driver Memory Seat
Keyless Access
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
Fender Premium Audio System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
6.33" Touchscreen
Automatic Post Collision Braking System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

