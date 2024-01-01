Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2016 Volvo XC90

122,675 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
2016 Volvo XC90

Inscription w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

2016 Volvo XC90

Inscription w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

122,675KM
Used
VIN YV4A22PL2G1066822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 122,675 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats
HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS

Interior

Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

12v power outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Power Tailgate

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Park Assist
Aux input
Power Front Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind spot information system
USB Ports
CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT
Auto Start/Stop
POWER PANORAMIC SUNROOF
Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
LANE KEEPING AID
DISTANCE ALERT
Road Sign Information
Front Memory Seats
SOS Call Support
4-Zone A/C

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2016 Volvo XC90