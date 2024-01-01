Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2017 Cadillac ATS

95,684 KM

Details Description Features

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Cadillac ATS

Sedan Luxury AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

2017 Cadillac ATS

Sedan Luxury AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

95,684KM
Used
VIN 1G6AH5RXXH0156393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 95,684 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Adaptive remote start
WIRELESS CHARGING

Seating

Leather Seats
Driver's Memory Seat

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Park Assist
Aux input
Power Front Seats
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Ports
8" Touch Screen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
110 V Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

