$16,995+ tax & licensing
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lawrence Auto Sales
416-740-7878
2017 Honda Civic
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
260,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10280856
- Stock #: 9241
- VIN: 2HGFC1F43HH108204
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 260,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, local trade from Honda dealer in good condition, well equipped with a 1.5L 4 cylinder engine with CVT transmission, a/c power group, sunroof, alloy wheels, reverse camera, blindspot detection, adaptive cruise control Honda Sensing and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Auto Hold Brake
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
