$16,488+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda Civic
LX*ALLOYS*GREAT SERVICE HISTORY*
2017 Honda Civic
LX*ALLOYS*GREAT SERVICE HISTORY*
Location
Select Auto Centre Ltd.
6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
416-841-7058
Certified
$16,488
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 88,778 KM
Vehicle Description
🚗 WE WANT YOUR TRADE-IN! 🚗
Looking to upgrade? At Select Auto Centre Ltd., we're actively looking for quality trade-ins and paying top dollar. Whether you're driving a car, SUV, truck, or van, we make the trade-in process quick, easy, and hassle-free. Bring us your vehicle and let us show you how much it's worth!
Now available is this exceptionally clean 2017 Honda Civic LX, finished in a beautiful blue exterior with a black interior. With only 88,778 KM, a great service history, alloy wheels, and fully certified, this Civic is the perfect combination of reliability, efficiency, and style.
Powered by Honda's fuel-efficient gasoline engine and smooth CVT automatic transmission, this Civic delivers an excellent driving experience while keeping fuel costs low. The spacious four-door sedan design offers comfort for the whole family and plenty of room for everyday life.
Vehicle Highlights:
✔ Only 88,778 KM
✔ Fully Certified
✔ Excellent Service History
✔ Alloy Wheels
✔ Backup Camera
✔ Bluetooth Connectivity
✔ Cruise Control
✔ Air Conditioning
✔ Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
✔ Fuel-Efficient & Reliable Honda Engineering
Don't miss your chance to own one of Canada's most trusted and sought-after sedans.
📍 Select Auto Centre Ltd.
📞 416-841-7058
Have a trade? We want it! Contact us today for a free appraisal and top-dollar trade-in value.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Exterior
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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416-841-7058