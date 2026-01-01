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<p>🚗 <strong>WE WANT YOUR TRADE-IN!</strong> 🚗</p><p>Looking to upgrade? At Select Auto Centre Ltd., were actively looking for quality trade-ins and paying top dollar. Whether youre driving a car, SUV, truck, or van, we make the trade-in process quick, easy, and hassle-free. Bring us your vehicle and let us show you how much its worth!</p><p>Now available is this exceptionally clean <strong>2017 Honda Civic LX</strong>, finished in a beautiful blue exterior with a black interior. With only <strong>88,778 KM</strong>, a <strong>great service history</strong>, <strong>alloy wheels</strong>, and <strong>fully certified</strong>, this Civic is the perfect combination of reliability, efficiency, and style.</p><p>Powered by Hondas fuel-efficient gasoline engine and smooth CVT automatic transmission, this Civic delivers an excellent driving experience while keeping fuel costs low. The spacious four-door sedan design offers comfort for the whole family and plenty of room for everyday life.</p><p><strong>Vehicle Highlights:</strong><br>✔ Only 88,778 KM<br>✔ Fully Certified<br>✔ Excellent Service History<br>✔ Alloy Wheels<br>✔ Backup Camera<br>✔ Bluetooth Connectivity<br>✔ Cruise Control<br>✔ Air Conditioning<br>✔ Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors<br>✔ Fuel-Efficient & Reliable Honda Engineering</p><p>Dont miss your chance to own one of Canadas most trusted and sought-after sedans.</p><p>📍 Select Auto Centre Ltd.<br>📞 416-841-7058</p><p><strong>Have a trade? We want it! Contact us today for a free appraisal and top-dollar trade-in value.</strong></p>

2017 Honda Civic

88,778 KM

Details Description Features

$16,488

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Honda Civic

LX*ALLOYS*GREAT SERVICE HISTORY*

Watch This Vehicle
14292962

2017 Honda Civic

LX*ALLOYS*GREAT SERVICE HISTORY*

Location

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-7058

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,488

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
88,778KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F51HH014059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 88,778 KM

Vehicle Description

🚗 WE WANT YOUR TRADE-IN! 🚗

Looking to upgrade? At Select Auto Centre Ltd., we're actively looking for quality trade-ins and paying top dollar. Whether you're driving a car, SUV, truck, or van, we make the trade-in process quick, easy, and hassle-free. Bring us your vehicle and let us show you how much it's worth!

Now available is this exceptionally clean 2017 Honda Civic LX, finished in a beautiful blue exterior with a black interior. With only 88,778 KM, a great service history, alloy wheels, and fully certified, this Civic is the perfect combination of reliability, efficiency, and style.

Powered by Honda's fuel-efficient gasoline engine and smooth CVT automatic transmission, this Civic delivers an excellent driving experience while keeping fuel costs low. The spacious four-door sedan design offers comfort for the whole family and plenty of room for everyday life.

Vehicle Highlights:
✔ Only 88,778 KM
✔ Fully Certified
✔ Excellent Service History
✔ Alloy Wheels
✔ Backup Camera
✔ Bluetooth Connectivity
✔ Cruise Control
✔ Air Conditioning
✔ Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
✔ Fuel-Efficient & Reliable Honda Engineering

Don't miss your chance to own one of Canada's most trusted and sought-after sedans.

📍 Select Auto Centre Ltd.
📞 416-841-7058

Have a trade? We want it! Contact us today for a free appraisal and top-dollar trade-in value.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
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416-841-7058

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$16,488

+ taxes & licensing>

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

416-841-7058

2017 Honda Civic