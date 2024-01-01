Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2017 Jeep Wrangler

62,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Sport 4x4 w/ A/C, Cruise Control, 8 Speakers

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Sport 4x4 w/ A/C, Cruise Control, 8 Speakers

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11082284
  2. 11082284
  3. 11082284
  4. 11082284
  5. 11082284
  6. 11082284
  7. 11082284
  8. 11082284
  9. 11082284
  10. 11082284
  11. 11082284
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
62,000KM
Used
VIN 1C4AJWAG8HL681857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 62,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Hill Descent Control
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Hill start assist
Electronic roll mitigation

Interior

Cruise Control

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Fog Lamps
Trailer Sway Control

Comfort

A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

8 speakers

Additional Features

Aux input
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2019 Toyota Corolla LE w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Toyota Corolla LE w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C 81,327 KM $21,590 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI 5 Door Autobahn w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI 5 Door Autobahn w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C 64,473 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-30 GS AWD w/ Luxury Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Mazda CX-30 GS AWD w/ Luxury Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C 23,700 KM $28,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Wrangler