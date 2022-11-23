2017 Kia Sorento

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,990 + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 6 2 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9344008

9344008 Stock #: 15883

15883 VIN: 5XYPKDA59HG326721

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 74,629 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Ventilated Front Seats Exterior Panoramic Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Power Options Power Liftgate Safety Rearview Camera Rear cross traffic alert Additional Features Navigation Parking Sensors Premium leather seats Power folding side mirrors Blind Spot Detection 8" Display Heated Front & 2nd Row Seats Smart Key System w/ Push Button Start USB & AUX Port Infinity Audio System 40/20/40 Split Folding 2nd Row Seats 50/50 Split Folding 3rd Row Seats Power Front Seats W/ Driver Seat Memory

