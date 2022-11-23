Menu
2017 Kia Sorento

74,629 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Kia Sorento

2017 Kia Sorento

SX AWD W/ Nav, Heated Front/Rear Seats, Camera

2017 Kia Sorento

SX AWD W/ Nav, Heated Front/Rear Seats, Camera

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

74,629KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9344008
  Stock #: 15883
  VIN: 5XYPKDA59HG326721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 15883
  • Mileage 74,629 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Ventilated Front Seats
Panoramic Sunroof
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Dual Zone Climate Control
Power Liftgate
Rearview Camera
Rear cross traffic alert
Navigation
Parking Sensors
Premium leather seats
Power folding side mirrors
Blind Spot Detection
8" Display
Heated Front & 2nd Row Seats
Smart Key System w/ Push Button Start
USB & AUX Port
Infinity Audio System
40/20/40 Split Folding 2nd Row Seats
50/50 Split Folding 3rd Row Seats
Power Front Seats W/ Driver Seat Memory

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

