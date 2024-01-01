Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2017 Subaru Outback

82,417 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

Limited AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

82,417KM
Used
VIN 4S4BSFLC2H3312449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 29921
  • Mileage 82,417 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Leather Seating Surfaces

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Blind Spot Detection
Driver Memory Seat
Touchscreen Display
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection
7" Infotainment System
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror w/ HomeLink

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Subaru Outback