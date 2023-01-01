Menu
2018 BMW 5 Series

44,727 KM

Details Description Features

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2018 BMW 5 Series

2018 BMW 5 Series

M550i xDrive, PREMIUM PKG, HUD, NAV, MASSAGE SEATS

2018 BMW 5 Series

M550i xDrive, PREMIUM PKG, HUD, NAV, MASSAGE SEATS

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

44,727KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9577981
  • Stock #: PC8985
  • VIN: WBAJB9C5XJG463697

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8985
  • Mileage 44,727 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 BMW M550I XDRIVE | M PERFORMANCE TWINPOWER TURBO 4.4L V8 | 455HP | PREMIUM PACKAGE | STEPTRONIC SPORT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION | M AERODYNAMICS PACKAGE | DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE | DYNAMIC HANDLING PACKAGE | LUXURY SEATING PACKAGE | M SPORT BRAKES | M SPORT EXHAUST | M LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | ADAPTIVE LED HEADLIGHTS | HEATED VENTILATED FRONT SEATS | MASSAGE FRONT SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | COMFORT ACCESS SYSTEM | AMBIENT LIGHTING | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | SUNROOF | DRIVING ASSISTANT PLUS | NAVIGATION SYSTEM PROFESSIONAL | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | BMW GESTURE CONTROL | HARMAN KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | INTELLIGENT EMERGENCY CALL | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | WIRELESS CHARGING | WIFI HOTSPOT | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2018 BMW M550i xDrive is another high-quality installment machine widely held as the world's foremost luxury sports sedan. Its smart, handsome, and more efficient while holding powerful figures and not to mention absolutely overflowing with next-level feature content and tech.







This M550i features Black Sapphire Metallic exterior which looks great with the 20-inch Style 668M wheels and the blue M Sport brake calipers. The exterior looks have been enhanced with the M Aerodynamics Package and all the exterior trim features an Individual Satin Chrome finish. The Interior features Beige Exclusive Nappa leather throughout and is enhanced with Ambient Lighting, a Glass Roof, Sunblinds, Heated and Ventilated seats, Grey Oplar Wood Grain trim, Navigation, Head-Up Display, an M Sport Multifunction Steering Wheel and much more.







The M550i is powered by the turbocharged 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 rated at 455-horsepower and 480 lb-ft of torque mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. This model was released for people who want a slightly tamer version of the M5 model. Peak torque is available from just 1800 rpm. Even though the car weighs 4414 lbs, the 0-100 km/h acceleration is listed at just 3.8 seconds. This data show that this M550i is just as fast and dynamically capable as the previous-generation M5 model.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
Drive mode selector
Passenger Seat
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Climate Control
HEATED
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Battery disconnect
Run flat tires
Rear
20
2
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
POWER SUNSHADE
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets
one-touch open/close
door unlock
Active suspension
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
Audio system
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
Vehicle and Key Memory
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Regenerative braking system
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Subwoofer: 2
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Tire type: performance
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Total speakers: 14
Watts: 600
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Premium brakes
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Digital Sound Processing
Power windows: safety reverse
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Steering ratio: 16.3
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Foot pedal trim: stainless steel
Hard drive: 20GB
Headlights: LED
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Axle ratio: 2.81
Center console trim: aluminum
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Mirror color: accent
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Infotainment screen size: 10.2 in.
chrome surround
ADAPTIVE
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Instrument cluster screen size: 8.8 in.
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Cornering
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
rear folding
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
power glass
voice operated
12V front
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
Google search
self-leveling
vehicle location
12V rear
Twitter
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Navigation data: real time traffic
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

