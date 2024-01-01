Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2018 BMW X3

2018 BMW X3

7,057 KM

Details Description Features

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW X3

xdrive30i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

2018 BMW X3

xdrive30i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

7,057KM
Used
VIN 5UXTR9C57JLC83710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 7,057 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Driver's Memory Seat

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
USB port
Comfort Access
Power Front Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
Auto Start/Stop
Drive Mode Select
Tri Zone A/C
SOS Call Support

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

