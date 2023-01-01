Menu
2018 Honda Civic

88,175 KM

$23,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

COUPE Touring w/ Adaptive Cruise, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

2018 Honda Civic

COUPE Touring w/ Adaptive Cruise, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Clutch

88,175KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9967967
  • Stock #: 18624
  • VIN: 2HGFC3B92JH450620

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 88,175 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rain Sensing Wipers

Convenience

Remote Starter

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane departure warning system
Forward collision warning system

Additional Features

Navigation
Paddle Shifters
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Power Locks & Windows
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Low Speed Follow
Power Moonroof w/Tilt
Proximity Key & Push Button Start
Wireless Charging"Collision Mitigation Braking System

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

