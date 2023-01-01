Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

121,315 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

LX AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam, Heated Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

121,315KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10031568
  • Stock #: 18962
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H21JH116027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 121,315 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Dual-zone automatic climate control

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Additional Features

ECON mode button
Apple Car Play/Android Auto
Road Departure Mitigation
Easy fold-down 60/40 split rear seatback
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
Proximity key entry system w/ Pushbutton Start
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low-Speed Follow
Projector-Beam Halogen Headlights w/ Auto On/Off
Front USB Charging Ports
7-Inch Display Audio System w/ HondaLink
AM/FM Audio System W/ MP3

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

