2018 Honda CR-V

45,977 KM

Details Description Features

$28,490

+ tax & licensing
$28,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

LX w/ Honda Sensing, CarPlay & Android Auto

2018 Honda CR-V

LX w/ Honda Sensing, CarPlay & Android Auto

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,490

+ taxes & licensing

45,977KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9564145
  • Stock #: 16956
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H28JH149168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 16956
  • Mileage 45,977 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Bluetooth
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Remote Engine Start
Lane Departure Warning
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Collision Mitigation Braking System
ECON mode button
Apple Car Play/Android Auto
Road Departure Mitigation
Easy fold-down 60/40 split rear seatback
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
Proximity key entry system w/ Pushbutton Start
Honda Sensing Technology
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low-Speed Follow
Projector-Beam Halogen Headlights w/ Auto On/Off
Front USB Charging Ports
7-Inch Display Audio System w/ HondaLink
AM/FM Audio System W/ MP3

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

