NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror , Touchscreen Display , 12V Outlet and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Jeep Compass include:

Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Touchscreen Display
12V Outlet
Push Button Start
Panoramic Sunroof
Lane Assist
Rearview Camera
Remote Engine Start

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 45003

2018 Jeep Compass

87,204 KM

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Compass

Limited 4X4 w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

12195358

2018 Jeep Compass

Limited 4X4 w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,204KM
VIN 3C4NJDCB1JT361121

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 45003
  • Mileage 87,204 KM

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Assist

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Auto Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Lane Assist
12V outlet
Touchscreen Display
Auto Start/Stop
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Driver's Seats
Power & Heated Side Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Jeep Compass