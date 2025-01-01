$19,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Compass
Limited 4X4 w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
2018 Jeep Compass
Limited 4X4 w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
87,204KM
VIN 3C4NJDCB1JT361121
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 45003
- Mileage 87,204 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror , Touchscreen Display , 12V Outlet and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Jeep Compass include:
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Touchscreen Display
12V Outlet
Push Button Start
Panoramic Sunroof
Lane Assist
Rearview Camera
Remote Engine Start
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 45003
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Assist
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Auto Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
Lane Assist
12V outlet
Touchscreen Display
Auto Start/Stop
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Driver's Seats
Power & Heated Side Mirror
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2018 Jeep Compass