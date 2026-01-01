Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>New arrival, trade in from franchise dealer in good condition with good service history, well equipped with a 2.4L 4 cylinder engine and CVT transmission for good fuel economy, 4WD with button to use when needed, power group, alloy wheels, reverse camera, bluetooth and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE</p>

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

201,000 KM

Details Description

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES AWC

Watch This Vehicle
14530785

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES AWC

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

  1. 1785534283933
  2. 1785534284451
  3. 1785534284893
  4. 1785534285309
  5. 1785534285740
  6. 1785534286177
  7. 1785534286633
  8. 1785534287070
  9. 1785534287496
  10. 1785534287928
  11. 1785534288351
  12. 1785534288773
  13. 1785534289191
Contact Seller
Sale

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
201,000KM
VIN JA4AZ2A33JZ601103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 201,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, trade in from franchise dealer in good condition with good service history, well equipped with a 2.4L 4 cylinder engine and CVT transmission for good fuel economy, 4WD with button to use when needed, power group, alloy wheels, reverse camera, bluetooth and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales

Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander ES AWC for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander ES AWC 201,000 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Subaru Outback 2.5i w/Limited Pkg for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Subaru Outback 2.5i w/Limited Pkg 207,000 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 Touring for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 Touring 191,000 KM $7,995 + tax & lic

Email Lawrence Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-7878

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander