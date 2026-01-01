$8,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES AWC
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES AWC
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Sale
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
201,000KM
VIN JA4AZ2A33JZ601103
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 201,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, trade in from franchise dealer in good condition with good service history, well equipped with a 2.4L 4 cylinder engine and CVT transmission for good fuel economy, 4WD with button to use when needed, power group, alloy wheels, reverse camera, bluetooth and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
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$8,995
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Lawrence Auto Sales
416-740-7878
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander