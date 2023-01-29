Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #21S22 as of 05/10/2021. Has an active recall with code #24S02 as of 01/23/2024. Was involved in an accident on 01/29/2023 with an estimated $5799.46 of damage. On which a $5799 claim was made.

2019 Ford Explorer

61,800 KM

Details

$33,590

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Explorer

Sport w/ SYNC 3, Rearview Camera, Dual Zone A/C

2019 Ford Explorer

Sport w/ SYNC 3, Rearview Camera, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

61,800KM
Used
VIN 1FM5K8GT6KGA00394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 61,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Ventilated Front Seats
110V outlet

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera
Hill start assist
Roll Stability Control
Blind Spot Monitor

Additional Features

Power Front Seats
DUAL PANEL MOONROOF
COLLISON WARNING
CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT
SYNC 3
Heated Front & Rear Seats
LANE KEEPING SYSTEM
SOS Support System
Advance Traction Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

