2019 Ford F-150

77,673 KM

Details Description Features

$42,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

XLT 4x4 w/ Apple CarPlay, Rear View Camera

Location

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

77,673KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9766513
  • Stock #: 17537
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EB6KFB08076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 17537
  • Mileage 77,673 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Fog Lamps
AUTO HIGH BEAMS

Additional Features

XTR PACKAGE
SYNC 3
Apple Car Play
AUTO STOP/START
PRE-COLLISION ASSIST W/AEB

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

