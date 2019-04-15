Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 04/15/2019 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

2019 Jeep Cherokee

96,306 KM

Details Description Features

$27,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk L Plus 4x4 w/ Uconnect 4C, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk L Plus 4x4 w/ Uconnect 4C, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
96,306KM
Used
VIN 1C4PJMBXXKD152313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 96,306 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 04/15/2019 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Start System
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Safety

Hill Descent Control
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Hill start assist
Lane Keep Assist

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
AUTO HIGH BEAMS

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Aux input
Power Front Seats
select terrain system
Blind Spot Detection
Driver Memory Seat
Rear Cross Path Detection
Advanced Brake Assist
Side Distance Warning
Dual panel sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
Uconnect 4c
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Forward Collison Warning
8.4" Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2018 Nissan Sentra SV w/ Style Pkg w/ Bluetooth, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Nissan Sentra SV w/ Style Pkg w/ Bluetooth, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C 90,560 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Civic Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Honda Civic Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 104,255 KM $19,490 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Qashqai S AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Nissan Qashqai S AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C 60,095 KM $22,590 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Cherokee