Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto , Heated Steering Wheel , Rearview Camera and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2019 Mazda CX-3 include:<br> <br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Rearview Camera<br>Push Button Start<br>Auto Windshield Wipers<br>Bluetooth<br>Auto Headlights<br>PowerSideMirrors<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 43083

2019 Mazda CX-3

47,614 KM

Details Description Features

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Mazda CX-3

GS AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

Watch This Vehicle
12108857

2019 Mazda CX-3

GS AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
47,614KM
VIN JM1DKFC73K0445357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 47,614 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto , Heated Steering Wheel , Rearview Camera and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Mazda CX-3 include:

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Push Button Start
Auto Windshield Wipers
Bluetooth
Auto Headlights
PowerSideMirrors

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 43083

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Blind Spot Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Auto Headlights

Comfort

A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake

Convenience

Auto Windshield Wipers

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
12V outlet
Touchscreen Display
SPORTS MODE
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Side Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2019 Mitsubishi RVR SE AWC w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Mitsubishi RVR SE AWC w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 92,000 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline R-Line Black Edition AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline R-Line Black Edition AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Rearview Cam 10,896 KM $38,490 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Tucson Luxury AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Dual Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Hyundai Tucson Luxury AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Dual Zone A/C 18,820 KM $26,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda CX-3