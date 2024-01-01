Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Navigation, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Subaru WRX include:

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Navigation
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
9 speakers
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34192

2019 Subaru WRX

101,336 KM

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru WRX

STI Sport-Tech AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Heated Front Seats

2019 Subaru WRX

STI Sport-Tech AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Heated Front Seats

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,336KM
VIN JF1VA2Y63K9803591

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 101,336 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Navigation, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Subaru WRX include:

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Navigation
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
9 speakers
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34192

Seating

Leather Seats

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Auto Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
9 SPEAKERS

Interior

Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Dual-zone automatic climate control

Convenience

Proximity Key

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection
7" Infotainment System
Brembo Performance Braking System
LED Steering Responsive Headlights
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
Reacro Front Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Subaru WRX