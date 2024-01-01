$32,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru WRX
STI Sport-Tech AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Heated Front Seats
2019 Subaru WRX
STI Sport-Tech AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
101,336KM
VIN JF1VA2Y63K9803591
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 101,336 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Navigation, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Subaru WRX include:
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Navigation
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
9 speakers
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 34192
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Auto Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
9 SPEAKERS
Interior
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection
7" Infotainment System
Brembo Performance Braking System
LED Steering Responsive Headlights
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
Reacro Front Seats
$32,990
+ taxes & licensing
