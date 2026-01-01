$17,290+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Volkswagen Golf
COMFORTLINE
2019 Volkswagen Golf
COMFORTLINE
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,290
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
122,000KM
VIN 3VWG57AU1KM033922
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 122,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
GPS Navigation
Rear Window Defroster
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Brake Assist
Exterior
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Cornering Lights
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
AUTO STOP/START
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
One-Touch Windows
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$17,290
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
647-559-3297
2019 Volkswagen Golf