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2019 Volkswagen Golf

122,000 KM

Details Features

$17,290

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE

Watch This Vehicle
14235098

2019 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,290

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
122,000KM
VIN 3VWG57AU1KM033922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
GPS Navigation
Rear Window Defroster
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Brake Assist

Exterior

Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Cornering Lights

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
AUTO STOP/START
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
One-Touch Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

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647-559-XXXX

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647-559-3297

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$17,290

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Volkswagen Golf