The Humberview Group
877-243-9201
2019 Volkswagen Golf
Sportwagen 1.4 TSI Comfortline *MANUAL* FWD LOW KM RARE CAR CPO OFF LEASE
The Humberview Group
1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1
877-243-9201
40,581KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 99965A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 40,581 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
The Humberview Group
Humberview Volkswagen
1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1