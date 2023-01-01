Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Golf

40,581 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9201

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Golf

2019 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen 1.4 TSI Comfortline *MANUAL* FWD LOW KM RARE CAR CPO OFF LEASE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen 1.4 TSI Comfortline *MANUAL* FWD LOW KM RARE CAR CPO OFF LEASE

Location

The Humberview Group

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

877-243-9201

  1. 9995750
  2. 9995750
  3. 9995750
  4. 9995750
  5. 9995750
  6. 9995750
  7. 9995750
  8. 9995750
  9. 9995750
  10. 9995750
  11. 9995750
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
40,581KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9995750
  • Stock #: 99965A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 99965A
  • Mileage 40,581 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2015 Ford Mustang Ec...
 8,347 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford Mustang MA...
 20,071 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Audi Q3 45 Komf...
 31,735 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Humberview Volkswagen

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9201

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory