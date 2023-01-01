Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,390 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used

17800 VIN: 3VWG57BU9KM244140

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 17800

Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Adaptive Cruise Control LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS 60/40 split folding rear seats Exterior Power Sunroof Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Seating HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS Safety Rearview Camera Rear Cross Traffic Alert Additional Features Navigation USB port Winter Package Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Blind Spot Detection Driver Assistance Package Heated Front & Rear Seats Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Front Assist - Autonomous Emergency Braking Automatic High Beam Control Digital Cockpit 8” touchscreen Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter Keyless Entry w/ Pushbutton Start Power Driver Seat w/ Memory & Lumbar Support Beats Audio Sound System Start/Stop System (Automatic Only) Remote Engine Start (Automatic Only)

