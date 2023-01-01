Menu
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

80,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,390

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

Execline w/ Adaptive Cruise, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,390

+ taxes & licensing

80,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9830714
  • Stock #: 17800
  • VIN: 3VWG57BU9KM244140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS
60/40 split folding rear seats

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Seating

HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Navigation
USB port
Winter Package
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
Driver Assistance Package
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Front Assist - Autonomous Emergency Braking
Automatic High Beam Control
Digital Cockpit
8” touchscreen
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter
Keyless Entry w/ Pushbutton Start
Power Driver Seat w/ Memory & Lumbar Support
Beats Audio Sound System
Start/Stop System (Automatic Only)
Remote Engine Start (Automatic Only)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

