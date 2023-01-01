2020 Honda Civic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,950 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9691954

9691954 Stock #: 170RB170

170RB170 VIN: 2HGFC2F7XLH029444

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Android Auto Apple CarPlay Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Warranty Warranty Available Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Additional Features Telematics Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

