Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 Jeep Wrangler

98,000 KM

Details Description Features

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4X4 w/ Uconnect 4C, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4X4 w/ Uconnect 4C, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

98,000KM
Used
VIN 1C4HJXEN1LW191250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera
Hill start assist
Electronic roll mitigation
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
8.4" Touchscreen

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alpine Premium Audio System

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Trailer Sway Control

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Park Assist
Aux input
Blind Spot Monitoring
USB port
Remote proximity keyless entry
8-speakers
115V Power Outlet
Rear Cross Path Detection
Uconnect 4c
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
7" Full -Colour In-Cluster Display

