$49,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-750-4112
2020 Lexus RX 350
Location
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
1-888-750-4112
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9474423
- Stock #: LN14161A
- VIN: 2T2JZMDA7LC220195
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # LN14161A
- Mileage 25,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Milegae, This Black on Black Leather 2020 RX350 Luxury Package is a one owner vehicle, Clean carfax , Lexus Certified , All services records, Comes with Navigation and Back up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure, Head Up Display, Leather, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power door locks, Heated seats , Push Start button, etc. Come see this beautiful vehicle and find out why Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota has been in business for 60 years. Family Run, Customer Driven!!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.