Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG

84,901 KM

84,901 KM

$27,990

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG

A 220 4Matic AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG

A 220 4Matic AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

84,901KM
Used
VIN WDD3G4FB6LW036968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 29881
  • Mileage 84,901 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Assist
WIRELESS CHARGING

Seating

Leather Seats
Driver's Memory Seat

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat
12v power outlet

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
Active Brake Assist

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Traffic Sign Assist
Full Digital Cluster Display
SOS Call Support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG