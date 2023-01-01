Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG

14,849 KM

Details Description Features

$239,800

+ tax & licensing
$239,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG

GT R ROADSTER, 577HP, CARBON, ACTIVE AERO, 1 of 750

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG

GT R ROADSTER, 577HP, CARBON, ACTIVE AERO, 1 of 750

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$239,800

+ taxes & licensing

14,849KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9846023
  • Stock #: PC9128
  • VIN: W1KYK7KA9LA040495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Silver Pearl/Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC9128
  • Mileage 14,849 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 MERCEDES BENZ AMG GT R ROADSTER | 1 OF 750 | HANDCRAFTED 4.0 LITER AMG V8 BITURBO | 577 HP | NANOSLIDE CYLINDER TECHNOLOGY | AMG DYNAMIC PERFORMANCE EXHAUST SYSTEM | CARBON DRIVESHAFT | CARBON FIBRE TORQUE TUBE | AMG ELECTRONIC LIMITED-SLIP | AMG DYNAMIC SELECT | RACE MODE | ALUMINUM SHIFT PADDLES | CARBON FIBER ENGINE COVER | AMG SPORTS RIDE SUSPENSIONS | CARBON FIBER STRUCTURAL BRACING | ACTIVE AERODYNAMICS WITH AIRPANEL | FIXED REAR SPOILER | ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST | ATTENTION ASSIST | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | PARKTRONIC | ADAPTIVE BRAKING TECHNOLOGY | PRE SAFE SYSTEM | DIGITAL COCKPIT | AMG RACETIMER | AMG DRIVE UNIT | PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL DINAMICA | TOUCH CONTROL STEERING BUTTONS | HEATED POWER AMG SEATS WITH MEMORY | NAPPA / DINAMICA UPHOLSTERY | AMG INTERIOR KEYLESS GO | AMG CARBON DOOR TRIM | BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND | AMG TRACK PACE | COMMAND ONLINE NAVIGATION | LINGUATRONIC VOICE CONTROL | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | SIRIUSXM | LIVE TRAFFIC INFORMATION | FRONT AND REAR CAMERA







Born and bred at the legendary track of the Nurburgring, the 2020 AMG GTR ROADSTER celebrates Mercedes' 50 years of motorsports pedigree by being lightened, honed, and fortified the racing bloodline for the steer. Based on Mercedes' GT3 Racing technology the AMG GTR was engineered with even more weight reduction, higher engine output, active aero and numerous performance innovations. With a larger turbo that can push 19.6 PSI of boost, the AMG GTR is equipped with a handcrafted 4.0 Liter AMG V8 Biturbo engine that pushes out 577 HP. With the help of a patented Nanoslide Cylinder Technology, and 516 lb-ft of torque the car can reach 100 in 3.6 seconds.







Inside, Mercedes provides an exceptional build quality with materials only seen in luxury vehicles. With Nappa Leather interior, one would forget they are in a 577 HP sports car but in a luxury sedan. Driving ergonomics are also a top priority for Mercedes as all controls and cockpit information are within reach of the driver.







We mustn't ignore all the top-of-the-line safety driving features that can let anyone control such a powerful car. From features such as Adaptive Braking, Parktronic, Blind Spot Assist, Attention Assist, AMG Race Timer, and Adaptive Braking.







Continuing with Mercede's luxuries this 2020 GTR Roadster is also equipped with modern amenities you would expect in a Mercedes vehicle such as, Burmester surround sound, AMG Track Pace, Apple Carplay, Android auto, Live Traffic Information, Command Online Navigation, Linguatronic Voice control, and Command Online Navigation.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provin

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Rollover Protection System
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Rear fog lights

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
door pockets
Drive mode selector
SiriusXM Travel Link
Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
2
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Power Options

Power

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
PERFORMANCE EXHAUST
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Additional Features

Rear
Soft Top
Panic Alarm
10
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Wing
Convertible roof wind blocker
Active suspension
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Vehicle immobilizer
range
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
rearview
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Watts: 100
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Cargo cover: retractable
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Dash trim: leather
Convertible rear window: glass
Convertible roof: power
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Tire type: performance
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Total speakers: 4
Rear suspension type: double wishbone
Emergency braking preparation
Front brake width: 1.4
Rear brake diameter: 14.2
Rear brake width: 1.0
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Front headrests: integrated
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Interior accents: aluminum
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Premium brakes
Camera system: front
Tuned suspension: sport
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear struts
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Wheel spokes: 10
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Door sill trim: stainless steel
Headlights: LED
Front brake diameter: 15.4
Internet radio app: Gracenote
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
Rear spoiler color: black
Window defogger: rear
Axle ratio: 3.88
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Exhaust: integrated
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
LAMP FAILURE
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Ventilated
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 10.25 in.
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Cornering
Steering ratio: 12.7
Automatic emergency braking: front
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
multi-function
auto delay off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
12V front
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
element
Google search
self-leveling
with read function
horn/light operation
send destination to vehicle
vehicle location
driving performance
SiriusXM Weather
quad tip
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Hard drive: 6GB
Steering wheel trim: microfiber
Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible

