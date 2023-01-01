$239,800+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG
GT R ROADSTER, 577HP, CARBON, ACTIVE AERO, 1 of 750
- Listing ID: 9846023
- Stock #: PC9128
- VIN: W1KYK7KA9LA040495
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Silver Pearl/Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PC9128
- Mileage 14,849 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 MERCEDES BENZ AMG GT R ROADSTER | 1 OF 750 | HANDCRAFTED 4.0 LITER AMG V8 BITURBO | 577 HP | NANOSLIDE CYLINDER TECHNOLOGY | AMG DYNAMIC PERFORMANCE EXHAUST SYSTEM | CARBON DRIVESHAFT | CARBON FIBRE TORQUE TUBE | AMG ELECTRONIC LIMITED-SLIP | AMG DYNAMIC SELECT | RACE MODE | ALUMINUM SHIFT PADDLES | CARBON FIBER ENGINE COVER | AMG SPORTS RIDE SUSPENSIONS | CARBON FIBER STRUCTURAL BRACING | ACTIVE AERODYNAMICS WITH AIRPANEL | FIXED REAR SPOILER | ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST | ATTENTION ASSIST | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | PARKTRONIC | ADAPTIVE BRAKING TECHNOLOGY | PRE SAFE SYSTEM | DIGITAL COCKPIT | AMG RACETIMER | AMG DRIVE UNIT | PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL DINAMICA | TOUCH CONTROL STEERING BUTTONS | HEATED POWER AMG SEATS WITH MEMORY | NAPPA / DINAMICA UPHOLSTERY | AMG INTERIOR KEYLESS GO | AMG CARBON DOOR TRIM | BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND | AMG TRACK PACE | COMMAND ONLINE NAVIGATION | LINGUATRONIC VOICE CONTROL | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | SIRIUSXM | LIVE TRAFFIC INFORMATION | FRONT AND REAR CAMERA
Born and bred at the legendary track of the Nurburgring, the 2020 AMG GTR ROADSTER celebrates Mercedes' 50 years of motorsports pedigree by being lightened, honed, and fortified the racing bloodline for the steer. Based on Mercedes' GT3 Racing technology the AMG GTR was engineered with even more weight reduction, higher engine output, active aero and numerous performance innovations. With a larger turbo that can push 19.6 PSI of boost, the AMG GTR is equipped with a handcrafted 4.0 Liter AMG V8 Biturbo engine that pushes out 577 HP. With the help of a patented Nanoslide Cylinder Technology, and 516 lb-ft of torque the car can reach 100 in 3.6 seconds.
Inside, Mercedes provides an exceptional build quality with materials only seen in luxury vehicles. With Nappa Leather interior, one would forget they are in a 577 HP sports car but in a luxury sedan. Driving ergonomics are also a top priority for Mercedes as all controls and cockpit information are within reach of the driver.
We mustn't ignore all the top-of-the-line safety driving features that can let anyone control such a powerful car. From features such as Adaptive Braking, Parktronic, Blind Spot Assist, Attention Assist, AMG Race Timer, and Adaptive Braking.
Continuing with Mercede's luxuries this 2020 GTR Roadster is also equipped with modern amenities you would expect in a Mercedes vehicle such as, Burmester surround sound, AMG Track Pace, Apple Carplay, Android auto, Live Traffic Information, Command Online Navigation, Linguatronic Voice control, and Command Online Navigation.
