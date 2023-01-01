Menu
2020 Volkswagen Golf

92,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,450

+ tax & licensing
$24,450

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Volkswagen Golf

2020 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE | Heated Seats | Backup Cam | CarPlay

2020 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE | Heated Seats | Backup Cam | CarPlay

Location

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,450

+ taxes & licensing

92,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9688177
  • Stock #: 163RB163
  • VIN: 3VWG57AU5LM008491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Financing Price: $24,450 / Cash Price: $26,450

Fun-sized German engineering! Clean CarFax - Financing for All Credit Types - Same Day Approval - Same Day Delivery. Comes with: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth. Well Equipped - Spacious and Comfortable seating - Advanced Safety Features - Extremely Reliable. Trades are Welcome. Looking for Financing? Get pre-approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our easy online Finance Application: https://www.autorama.ca/financing/ We will be happy to match you with the right car and the right lender. At AUTORAMA, all of our vehicles are Hand-picked, go through a 100-point inspection and are detailed corner to corner. We showcase over 250 high quality used cars in our Indoor Showroom, so feel free to visit us - rain or shine! To schedule a Test Drive, call us at 866-283-8293 Today! Pick your car, Pick your payment, Drive it home. Autorama ~ Better Quality, Better Value, Better Cars.

_______________________________________________

Price - Our special discounted price is based on financing only. An additional $2000 will be applied to the purchase price for all cash transactions of any vehicle. We offer high quality vehicles at lowest price. No haggle, No hassle, No admin or hidden fee. Just our best price first! Prices are plus HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on our pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales associates. All vehicles can be Certified and E-tested for an additional $895. If not Certified and E-tested, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and Not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, and exporting purchasers.

_______________________________________________

Financing – Need financing? We offer rates as low as 6.99% with $0 Down and No Payment for 3 Months options (O.A.C).  Our experienced Financing Team works with major banks and lenders to get you approved for a car loan with the lowest rate and most flexible term. Click here to get pre-approved today: https://www.autorama.ca/financing/

_______________________________________________

Trade - Have a trade? We pay Top Dollars for your trade and take any year and model! Bring your trade in for free appraisal.  

_______________________________________________

AUTORAMA - Largest indoor used car dealership in Toronto with over 250 high quality used vehicles to choose from - Located at 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8. View our inventory: https://www.autorama.ca/

_______________________________________________

Community – Our community matters to us. We make a difference one car at a time through our Care to Share Program (Free Cars for People in Need!). See our Care to share page for more info.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

