2021 Honda CR-V
Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Heated Steering Wheel
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
45,736KM
VIN 2HKRW2H90MH224690
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 45,736 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
1 OWNER / Heated Front Seats, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seats, Projector Beam Halogen Headlights with Auto On/Off and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Honda CR-V include:
Heated Front Seats
60/40 Split Folding Rear Seats
Projector Beam Halogen Headlights with Auto On/Off
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Navigation
Backup Camera
Bluetooth
7 Display Audio System
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32552
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Navigation
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Dual-zone Climate Control
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
60/40 split folding rear seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Exterior
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Tailgate
Panoramic Moonroof
Seating
Memory Driver's Seat
Additional Features
Blind spot information system
ECON mode button
Proximity Key with Push Button Start
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Rear Cross Traffic Monitor system
12 Way Power Driver Seat
Perforated Leather Trimmed Seating Surfaces
7” Display Audio System
Projector Beam Halogen Headlights with Auto On/Off
Auto Hight Beam
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2021 Honda CR-V