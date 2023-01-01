2021 Honda CR-V

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$42,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 9 , 5 3 4 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9845033

9845033 Stock #: K15863

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # K15863

Mileage 59,534 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Anti-Lock Brakes Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Blind Spot Monitor Lane Departure Assist Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate

