$29,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-5
GT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof
2021 Mazda CX-5
GT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
39,449KM
VIN JM3KFBDM2M0125787
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 39,449 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Traffic Sign Recognition , Garage Door Opener, Bluetooth and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Mazda CX-5 include:
Traffic Sign Recognition
Garage Door Opener
Bluetooth
Heated Rear Seats
Blind Spot Information System
Navigation
Ventilated Front Seats
Rearview Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Stock # 44443
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interior
Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Bose Premium Sound System
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Seating
Memory Driver's Seat
Safety
Rearview Camera
Lane Keeping Assist
Traffic sign recognition
Additional Features
REAR AIR VENTS
HEADS UP DISPLAY
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind spot information system
Distance Recognition Support System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Brake Hold
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
