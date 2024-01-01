Menu
Low km GLA35 AMG 4matic>Intelligent Key>Remote start>8 Speed dual clutch automatic>Amg adaptive suspension with 4 settings> Alloy Wheels >Power windows and locks>Bluetooth>Heated steering>Steering wheel controls> Leather seats>Heated front seats> Burmester stereo system> Power rear tailgate>Panoramic roof>Surround view camera>Active lane keeping assist>>Active emergency stop assist>>Navigation>Clean carfax>One owner accident free trade wrapped in matte black>Car is originally white ,wrapped since new. Call us to find out how to take advantage of rates starting at 9.99% Sherway Nissan in business since 1987 offers a brand new 47,000 square-ft, state of the art Sales & Service facility conveniently located at QEW and Kipling Ave, just east of Hwy 427. Whether you are in the market for a Used Vehicle, New Vehicle or the best After-Sales Service youve ever experienced, Your Way is the Sherway. Call Us now at 416 239 1217. Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG

69,610 KM

$43,991

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG

GLA 35 AMG GLA35 ORIGINALLY WHITE, WRAPPED IN BLACK SINCE NEW. CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER TRADE!.

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG

GLA 35 AMG GLA35 ORIGINALLY WHITE, WRAPPED IN BLACK SINCE NEW. CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER TRADE!.

Location

Sherway Nissan

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

416-239-1217

$43,991

+ taxes & licensing

69,610KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN w1n4n5bbxmj197623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 424001A
  • Mileage 69,610 KM

Vehicle Description

Low km GLA35 AMG 4matic>Intelligent Key>Remote start>8 Speed dual clutch automatic>Amg adaptive suspension with 4 settings> Alloy Wheels >Power windows and locks>Bluetooth>Heated steering>Steering wheel controls>
Leather seats>Heated front seats> Burmester stereo system> Power rear tailgate>Panoramic roof>Surround view camera>Active lane keeping assist>>Active emergency stop assist>>Navigation>Clean carfax>One owner accident free trade wrapped in matte black>Car is originally white ,wrapped since new.

Call us to find out how to take advantage of rates starting at 9.99%

Sherway Nissan in business since 1987 offers a brand new 47,000 square-ft, state of the art Sales & Service facility conveniently located at QEW and Kipling Ave, just east of Hwy 427. Whether you are in the market for a Used Vehicle, New Vehicle or the best After-Sales Service youve ever experienced, Your Way is the Sherway. Call Us now at 416 239 1217. Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Sherway Nissan

Sherway Nissan

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

$43,991

+ taxes & licensing

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG