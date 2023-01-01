Menu
2021 PORSCHE PANAMERA 4S| AWD | 443 HP | 2.9L TWIN-TURBO V6 | 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION | PREMIUM PACKAGE | CHRONO PACKAGE | ASSISTANCE PACKAGE | MEMORY PACKAGE | LEATHER INTERIOR IN BLACK/BORDEAUX RED INTERIOR | 14 WAY POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS | 21 SPORT DESIGN WHEELS | HEATED & VENTILATED MEMORY SEATS | BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM | WINDOW TRIM IN GLOSS BLACK | PORSCHE DYNAMIC LIGHT SYSTEM (PDLS) HEADLIGHTS | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | PARK ASSIST | PANORAMIC ROOF | KEYLESS ENTRY | PADDLE SHIFTERS | ADAPTIVE REAR SPOILER | LANE CHANGE ASSIST | FRONT AND REAR VENTILATED DISK BRAKES | REMOTE ANTI THEFT ALARM SYSTEM | CRUISE CONTROL | APPLE CARPLAY | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX The 2021 Porsche Panamera 4S is the meaning of wolf in sheeps clothing. Although the car is the largest in the Porsche segment, it still packs the performance that the brand represents. The car is powered by a twin-turbo V6 with an output of 443 Horsepower. This 2021 Panamera 4S comes in a White Metallic exterior finish with a Bordeaux Red and Black Leather interior, multifunction steering wheel. In front, you will get power heated/cooled adaptive Sports Seats. You and your passengers will enjoy the Bose Surround sound system as well as the Panoramic Sunroof and Heated Seats all around. The Panamera has the face of the legendary 911 sports car, yet with its long roofline and the arch near the rear end, making it a super-sized Porsche. This car also includes a Sport Exhaust System with High Gloss Black tailpipes, Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in leather,cooled front seats, LED Matrix Headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), 4-zone climate control, 21 Sport Design Wheels and more WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT. Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the worlds most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate.

2021 Porsche Panamera

18,219 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

18,219KM
Used
VIN WP0AB2A79ML139084

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black/Bordeaux Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9981
  • Mileage 18,219 KM

2021 PORSCHE PANAMERA 4S| AWD | 443 HP | 2.9L TWIN-TURBO V6 | 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION | PREMIUM PACKAGE | CHRONO PACKAGE | ASSISTANCE PACKAGE | MEMORY PACKAGE | LEATHER INTERIOR IN BLACK/BORDEAUX RED INTERIOR | 14 WAY POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS | 21" SPORT DESIGN WHEELS | HEATED & VENTILATED MEMORY SEATS | BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM | WINDOW TRIM IN GLOSS BLACK | PORSCHE DYNAMIC LIGHT SYSTEM (PDLS) HEADLIGHTS | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | PARK ASSIST | PANORAMIC ROOF | KEYLESS ENTRY | PADDLE SHIFTERS | ADAPTIVE REAR SPOILER | LANE CHANGE ASSIST | FRONT AND REAR VENTILATED DISK BRAKES | REMOTE ANTI THEFT ALARM SYSTEM | CRUISE CONTROL | APPLE CARPLAY | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2021 Porsche Panamera 4S is the meaning of wolf in sheep's clothing. Although the car is the largest in the Porsche segment, it still packs the performance that the brand represents. The car is powered by a twin-turbo V6 with an output of 443 Horsepower. This 2021 Panamera 4S comes in a White Metallic exterior finish with a Bordeaux Red and Black Leather interior, multifunction steering wheel. In front, you will get power heated/cooled adaptive Sports Seats. You and your passengers will enjoy the Bose Surround sound system as well as the Panoramic Sunroof and Heated Seats all around.







The Panamera has the face of the legendary 911 sports car, yet with its long roofline and the arch near the rear end, making it a super-sized Porsche.







This car also includes a Sport Exhaust System with High Gloss Black tailpipes, Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in leather,cooled front seats, LED Matrix Headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), 4-zone climate control, 21" Sport Design Wheels and more







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Emergency interior trunk release
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Active grille shutters

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Drive mode selector

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
HARD DRIVE
Active suspension
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Interior accents: leather
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Front shock type: gas
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Armrests: rear folding
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Knee airbags: dual front
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Dash trim: leather
Rear seat type: bucket
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Door sill trim: aluminum
Shift knob trim: leather
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Phone: hands free
Exhaust: quad tip
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Tuned suspension: sport
Tire type: summer performance
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Lane deviation sensors
Traffic sign recognition
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Watts: 150
Memorized settings: liftgate
Wireless charging station: front
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in. (dual)
Infotainment screen size: 12 in.
Smartphone integration: wireless Apple CarPlay
Infotainment: Porsche Communication Management
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Smart device app compatibility: Porsche Connect
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding
Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Side airbags: front / rear
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Crumple zones: front / rear
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system / trunk release
Reading lights: front / rear
Driver seat power adjustments: height / reclining / 8
Storage: cargo net / door pockets / front seatback
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure
Parking sensors: front / rear
Passenger seat power adjustments: height / reclining / 8
Rear headrests: integrated / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / interior motion sensor / vehicle immobilizer
Front headrests: integrated / 2
Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto on/off
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Navigation system: hard drive / touch screen display / voice operated
Smart device app function: lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Center console: front console with armrest and storage / second row
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter
Rear spoiler: adjustable / electronically controlled / lip
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power panoramic / remotely operated / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 4 total

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

