2021 Porsche Panamera
4S,AWD,443HP,PREMIUM,CHRONO PKG,BOSE AUDIO,PANO
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black/Bordeaux Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9981
- Mileage 18,219 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 PORSCHE PANAMERA 4S| AWD | 443 HP | 2.9L TWIN-TURBO V6 | 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION | PREMIUM PACKAGE | CHRONO PACKAGE | ASSISTANCE PACKAGE | MEMORY PACKAGE | LEATHER INTERIOR IN BLACK/BORDEAUX RED INTERIOR | 14 WAY POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS | 21" SPORT DESIGN WHEELS | HEATED & VENTILATED MEMORY SEATS | BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM | WINDOW TRIM IN GLOSS BLACK | PORSCHE DYNAMIC LIGHT SYSTEM (PDLS) HEADLIGHTS | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | PARK ASSIST | PANORAMIC ROOF | KEYLESS ENTRY | PADDLE SHIFTERS | ADAPTIVE REAR SPOILER | LANE CHANGE ASSIST | FRONT AND REAR VENTILATED DISK BRAKES | REMOTE ANTI THEFT ALARM SYSTEM | CRUISE CONTROL | APPLE CARPLAY | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2021 Porsche Panamera 4S is the meaning of wolf in sheep's clothing. Although the car is the largest in the Porsche segment, it still packs the performance that the brand represents. The car is powered by a twin-turbo V6 with an output of 443 Horsepower. This 2021 Panamera 4S comes in a White Metallic exterior finish with a Bordeaux Red and Black Leather interior, multifunction steering wheel. In front, you will get power heated/cooled adaptive Sports Seats. You and your passengers will enjoy the Bose Surround sound system as well as the Panoramic Sunroof and Heated Seats all around.
The Panamera has the face of the legendary 911 sports car, yet with its long roofline and the arch near the rear end, making it a super-sized Porsche.
This car also includes a Sport Exhaust System with High Gloss Black tailpipes, Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in leather,cooled front seats, LED Matrix Headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), 4-zone climate control, 21" Sport Design Wheels and more
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
