Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #91DV as of 08/02/2022.

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

26,105 KM

Details Description Features

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

United 4MOTION AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

United 4MOTION AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
26,105KM
Used
VIN 3VV2B7AX2MM132771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 26,105 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #91DV as of 08/02/2022.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
6.5" Touchscreen

Safety

Hill Descent Control
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

12v power outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
8 speakers

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

USB Ports
Keyless Access
Pedestrian Detection
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Start/Stop System
Front Emergency Braking
Aluminium Door Sills w/ UNITED Logo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2023 Honda Civic Sedan Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Honda Civic Sedan Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C 32,539 KM $30,790 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Corolla SE w/ Upgrade Pkg w/ Backup Cam, A/C, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Toyota Corolla SE w/ Upgrade Pkg w/ Backup Cam, A/C, Bluetooth 100,600 KM $20,490 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda Civic Sedan Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Honda Civic Sedan Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C 30,911 KM $28,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan