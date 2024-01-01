Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2022 Honda Civic

85,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

85,000KM
Used
VIN 2HGFE2F54NH117868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
60/40 split folding rear seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Convenience

Remote Engine Starter

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Additional Features

USB port
Blind spot information system
Lane Keeping Assist System
Traffic sign recognition
7" DISPLAY
Steering Wheel Paddle Shifters
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Walk-away door lock
Honda Sensing Technologies
Proximity Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
Road Departure Warning
Synthetic Leather/Fabric Seats

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

