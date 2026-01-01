$27,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Tesla Model 3
STANDARD RANGE PLUS
2022 Tesla Model 3
STANDARD RANGE PLUS
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
76,200KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA5NF155612
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 76,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Stock # 10242
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Lumbar Support
Rear View Camera
GPS Navigation
Rear Window Defroster
Driver Seat Memory System
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Safety
Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Electric parking brake
Forward Collision Mitigation
Traffic sign recognition
Rear Collision Warning
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
FRONT TRUNK
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats
Mechanical
DC Fast Charging
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Heat Pump
Front View Camera
Driver Attention Alert
Rear Climate Vents
autonomous cruise control
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
One-Touch Windows
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Clutch
2019 Audi Q3 Progressiv 71,000 KM $24,590 + tax & lic
2022 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS 76,200 KM $27,990 + tax & lic
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation Crew Cab Short Bed 91,342 KM $44,590 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$27,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
647-559-3297
2022 Tesla Model 3