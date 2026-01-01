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<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Stock # 10242

2022 Tesla Model 3

76,200 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS

Watch This Vehicle
14071149

2022 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
76,200KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA5NF155612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 76,200 KM

Vehicle Description



Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Stock # 10242

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Lumbar Support
Rear View Camera
GPS Navigation
Rear Window Defroster
Driver Seat Memory System
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Electric parking brake
Forward Collision Mitigation
Traffic sign recognition
Rear Collision Warning

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
FRONT TRUNK

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats

Mechanical

DC Fast Charging

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Heat Pump
Front View Camera
Driver Attention Alert
Rear Climate Vents
autonomous cruise control
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
One-Touch Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

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647-559-XXXX

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647-559-3297

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$27,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2022 Tesla Model 3