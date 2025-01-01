Menu
<p><strong>2022 VOLKSWAGEN ATLAS SPACIOUS, SOPHISTICATED & BUILT FOR FAMILY ADVENTURES</strong></p><p>Modern Design, Premium Comfort & 3-Row Versatility<br><strong>Automatic | 3.6L V6 Engine | AWD | Smooth Ride & Confident Performance</strong><br>Well-Maintained & Excellent Condition No Accidents, Clean History</p><p> <strong>Odometer:</strong> 45,762<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1745274567992_6353493987661607 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> KM</p><p><strong>Financing Available On Approved Credit (OAC)</strong><br><strong>Price Excludes Applicable Tax, Licensing, Gas, OMVIC</strong></p><p><strong>Wholesale Price Available!</strong></p><p> Visit us at <strong>304 Bridgeland Ave, North York</strong><br> Call us for more details or to book a test drive!</p>

45,762 KM

Details Description Features

Highline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION

12435807

Highline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

Used
45,762KM
VIN 1V2BR2CAXNC529118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,762 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Mini Overhead Console
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Easy Open Proximity Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Car-Net 4G LTE enabled Wi-Fi (4 years included) Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Car-Net Safe & Secure Tracker System
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Permanent locking hubs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Regenerative 180 Amp Alternator
3.60 Axle Ratio
Gas-Pressurized Front Shock Absorbers
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 3.6L FSI 276 HP 6-Cylinder
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: eco driving mode and start/stop system w/regenerative braking
73.9 L Fuel Tank
490.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome bodyside insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Front Windshield -inc: Electrically Heated Glass
Tires: 255/50R20 105T All-Season -inc: Low rolling resistance
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Dashboard Storage
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
730 kgs (6
telescopic shock absorbers and stabilizer bar
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st
Standard Suspension -inc: coil springs
018 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2022 Volkswagen Atlas