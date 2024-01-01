Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Previously used as a daily rental.

2022 Volkswagen Taos

95,382 KM

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Taos

Comfortline w/ Sunroof & 18" Wheel Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

2022 Volkswagen Taos

Comfortline w/ Sunroof & 18" Wheel Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

95,382KM
Used
VIN 3VVEX7B21NM000877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 95,382 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
WIRELESS CHARGING

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Hill hold assist

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Silver roof rails

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Panoramic Power Sunroof
Leatherette seating surfaces
USB Ports
Multi function steering wheel
Volkswagen Digital Cockpit
8" Touchscreen
FRONT ASSIST
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Start/Stop System
Blind Spot Monitor w/ Rear Traffic Alert
KESSY Go - Keyless Push Button Start
LED Reading Lights
18” Lagomera alloy wheel 7J x 18

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2022 Volkswagen Taos