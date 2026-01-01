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2023 Ford Transit Cargo Van
T-250 AWD | Med Roof | 130" | Backup Cam | LaneDep
2023 Ford Transit Cargo Van
T-250 AWD | Med Roof | 130" | Backup Cam | LaneDep
Location
Autorama
1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
416-739-7262
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$35,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
119,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTBR2C88PKB51517
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 119,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Cash Price: $37,950 Finance Price: $35,950Verified CarFax. Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD) | Medium roof | 130-inch wheelbase | 9,070 lbs GVWR | Flat cargo load floor | Reverse camera | Lane-Departure Warning | Traction control | ABS | Tire Pressure Monitoring System | Air conditioning | Power windows | Power locks | Power steering | Tilt-adjustable steering wheel | AM/FM radio | Bluetooth hands-free | Dual front bucket seats | Hard top. 3.5L PFDi V6 Flex-Fuel engine (275HP, 262 lb-ft of torque) paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and Intelligent All-Wheel Drive. Ready to work. Extended warranty options available. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. Same-day approval. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.Call us to book a test drive: 416-739-7262
Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: Apply for Used Car Financing
Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8————————————————————————————Pricing Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.————————————————————————————FinancingWe welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a car loan online. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999. Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.———————————————————————————Vehicle ReviewThe 2023 Ford Transit T-250 is a hard-working, capable cargo van built to handle the demands of any trade or business, and this medium-roof, 130-inch wheelbase example adds the major advantage of Intelligent All-Wheel Drive for confident traction in any Ontario weather. Powered by Ford's proven 3.5L PFDi V6 producing 275 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque, paired with a smooth 10-speed automatic transmission, it delivers dependable power for hauling cargo, tools, and equipment. The medium roof provides generous interior height for easier loading and standing access, while the flat cargo floor makes the most of the available space. Practical features include a reverse camera, Lane-Departure Warning, traction control, air conditioning, power windows and locks, and a tire pressure monitoring system. Whether you're outfitting a fleet or running a growing business, the Transit T-250 AWD is a versatile, durable, and ready-to-work van. We have a wide selection of used Ford Transit to help you choose.————————————————————————————WarrantyThis vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.————————————————————————————Trade-In / AppraisalHave a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for————— ———————————————————————Visit / Showroom InfoVisit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:
Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8
Call us at 416-739-7262 to book a test drive or ask questions.————————————————————————————Who we areAutorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning used car dealership, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.————————————————————————————Disclaimers
Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: Apply for Used Car Financing
Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8————————————————————————————Pricing Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.————————————————————————————FinancingWe welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a car loan online. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999. Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.———————————————————————————Vehicle ReviewThe 2023 Ford Transit T-250 is a hard-working, capable cargo van built to handle the demands of any trade or business, and this medium-roof, 130-inch wheelbase example adds the major advantage of Intelligent All-Wheel Drive for confident traction in any Ontario weather. Powered by Ford's proven 3.5L PFDi V6 producing 275 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque, paired with a smooth 10-speed automatic transmission, it delivers dependable power for hauling cargo, tools, and equipment. The medium roof provides generous interior height for easier loading and standing access, while the flat cargo floor makes the most of the available space. Practical features include a reverse camera, Lane-Departure Warning, traction control, air conditioning, power windows and locks, and a tire pressure monitoring system. Whether you're outfitting a fleet or running a growing business, the Transit T-250 AWD is a versatile, durable, and ready-to-work van. We have a wide selection of used Ford Transit to help you choose.————————————————————————————WarrantyThis vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.————————————————————————————Trade-In / AppraisalHave a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for————— ———————————————————————Visit / Showroom InfoVisit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:
Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8
Call us at 416-739-7262 to book a test drive or ask questions.————————————————————————————Who we areAutorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning used car dealership, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.————————————————————————————Disclaimers
- Prices exclude HST and licensing.
- Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.
- Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.
- All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.
- Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Autorama
1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
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$35,950
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Autorama
416-739-7262
2023 Ford Transit Cargo Van