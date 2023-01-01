Menu
2023 Honda CR-V

13,350 KM

$45,890

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

EX-L w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Moonroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

13,350KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9930920
  • Stock #: 18395
  • VIN: 2HKRS4H72PH104125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 18395
  • Mileage 13,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Safety

Hill Descent Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Hill start assist
Lane departure warning system
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated rear seats
Remote Engine Start
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
WIRELESS CHARGING

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Mechanical

ECO Assist System

Additional Features

Power Front Seats
USB Ports
Road Departure Mitigation System
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technology
12v Power Port
Front Driver Memory Seat
9" Touch Display
7" Information Display

Email Clutch

