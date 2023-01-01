2023 Honda CR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,890 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 , 3 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9930920

9930920 Stock #: 18395

18395 VIN: 2HKRS4H72PH104125

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 18395

Mileage 13,350 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Leather Seats Safety Hill Descent Control BACKUP CAMERA Hill start assist Lane departure warning system Forward collision warning system Collision Mitigation Braking System Interior Adaptive Cruise Control Heated rear seats Remote Engine Start Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls WIRELESS CHARGING Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Zone A/C Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Windows POWER MOONROOF Mechanical ECO Assist System Additional Features Power Front Seats USB Ports Road Departure Mitigation System Drive Mode Select Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Honda Sensing Technology 12v Power Port Front Driver Memory Seat 9" Touch Display 7" Information Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.