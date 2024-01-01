$33,490+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam
2023 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
30,000KM
VIN KM8JBCAE5PU201692
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 30,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Drive Mode Select, Automatic Headlights, LED Headlights and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2023 Hyundai Tucson include:
Drive Mode Select
Automatic Headlights
LED Headlights
LED Daytime Running Lights
Power Heated Mirrors
8" Touchscreen
4.2" Cluster Display
Heated Front Seats
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39347
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Convenience
Power Heated Mirrors
Safety
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Following Assist
Additional Features
Led Headlights
Proximity Keyless Entry
Driver Attention Warning
High Beam Assist
Drive Mode Select
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ traffic stop & go
Safe Exit Warning
Rear occupant Alert
Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist
4.2" Cluster Display
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian, Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Automatic Hold
USB Ports.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$33,490
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2023 Hyundai Tucson