Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2023 Hyundai Venue

20,700 KM

Details Description Features

$22,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Hyundai Venue

Essential w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Hyundai Venue

Essential w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
20,700KM
Used
VIN KMHRB8A31PU245283

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 20,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Comfort

A/C

Safety

Lane Keeping Assist

Additional Features

Driver Attention Warning
High Beam Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rear occupant Alert
Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
Forward Collision Avoidance w/ Pedestrian Detection
Heated Side Mirrors w/ Turn Signal Indicators
USB & MP3

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GLS w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra GLS w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth 86,500 KM $15,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4X4 w/ Uconnect 4C, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4X4 w/ Uconnect 4C, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam 98,000 KM $35,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 BMW X3 xDrive30i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth 44,000 KM $37,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2023 Hyundai Venue