2023 Kia Forte

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Hill Assist Control, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Kia Forte include:

Hill Assist Control
Bluetooth
Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
LED Interior Lighting
Smart Key
LED Taillights
Automatic Headlights
USB Port

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 33183

2023 Kia Forte

21,000 KM

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
21,000KM
VIN 3KPF34AD4PE593390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 21,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Hill Assist Control, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Kia Forte include:

Hill Assist Control
Bluetooth
Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
LED Interior Lighting
Smart Key
LED Taillights
Automatic Headlights
USB Port

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 33183

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
LED Taillights

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Rearview Camera
LED interior lighting

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
USB charging port

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Hill assist control
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist
Lane Follow Assist

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

SMART KEY
Aux input
USB port
Heated Sideview Mirrors
Led Headlights
Driver attention alert system
Smart cruise control
Blind Spot Detection System
High Beam Assist
Drive Mode Select
8" Display Audio
Wireless Phone Charger
Advanced Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ontario

