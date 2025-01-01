Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Panoramic Sunroof , Sos Call Support , Auto Start/Stop and more!

The top features for this 2024 Kia Sorento include:

Panoramic Sunroof
Sos Call Support
Auto Start/Stop
Lane Assist
Garage Door Opener
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hill Decent Assist
Touchscreen Display

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 44024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 18,282 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Panoramic Sunroof , Sos Call Support , Auto Start/Stop and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2024 Kia Sorento include:

Panoramic Sunroof
Sos Call Support
Auto Start/Stop
Lane Assist
Garage Door Opener
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hill Decent Assist
Touchscreen Display

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 44024

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Assist

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Power Tailgate
Auto Headlights

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake

Additional Features

Parking Aid
USB port
Lane Assist
12V outlet
Touchscreen Display
Auto Start/Stop
Power Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Hill decent assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Forward Collision System
SOS Call Support
Rear Cross Traffic Safety

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2024 Kia Sorento