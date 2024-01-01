Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Front Assist w/ Autonomous Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2024 Volkswagen Jetta include:<br> <br>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls<br>Front Assist w/ Autonomous Emergency Braking<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Keyless Access<br>Memory Drivers Seat<br>Leather Seating Surfaces<br>Pedestrian Detection<br>Dual Zone A/C<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 37321

2024 Volkswagen Jetta

19,414 KM

Details Description Features

$32,590

+ tax & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Dual Zone A/C

2024 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,590

+ taxes & licensing

Used
19,414KM
VIN 3VWGM7BU0RM006206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 19,414 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Front Assist w/ Autonomous Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2024 Volkswagen Jetta include:

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Front Assist w/ Autonomous Emergency Braking
Adaptive Cruise Control
Keyless Access
Memory Driver's Seat
Leather Seating Surfaces
Pedestrian Detection
Dual Zone A/C

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 37321

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
LED Tail lights
HEATED WIPER PARK

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Remote Start System
Rearview Camera
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leather Seating Surfaces

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Seating

Memory Driver's Seat

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Blind Spot Monitor
Hill hold assist
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Led Headlights
BEATS PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Keyless Access
Pedestrian Detection
Drive Mode Select
Light Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Front Assist w/ Autonomous Emergency Braking
10.25" Infotainment System
Automatic Headlights w/ Coming & Leaving Home Function
8" Digital Cluster

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2024 Volkswagen Jetta