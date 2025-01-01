Menu
2004 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

126,574 KM

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
2004 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

ROADSTER | SUNROOF | WOOD TRIM

12194089

2004 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

ROADSTER | SUNROOF | WOOD TRIM

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
126,574KM
VIN WDBSK75FX4F080109

  Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Convertible
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 126,574 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
2004 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class