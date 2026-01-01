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2009 Chevrolet Corvette
Z06 | WIDEBODY | MANUAL | 1 OF 1
2009 Chevrolet Corvette
Z06 | WIDEBODY | MANUAL | 1 OF 1
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
905-264-9888
$79,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
23,676KM
VIN 1G1YZ26E295107244
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Race Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 23,676 KM
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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2009 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 | WIDEBODY | MANUAL | 1 OF 1 23,676 KM $79,900 + tax & lic
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Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
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$79,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Toronto Auto Brokers
905-264-9888
2009 Chevrolet Corvette