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2009 Chevrolet Corvette

23,676 KM

Details Features

$79,900

+ taxes & licensing
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2009 Chevrolet Corvette

Z06 | WIDEBODY | MANUAL | 1 OF 1

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14281310

2009 Chevrolet Corvette

Z06 | WIDEBODY | MANUAL | 1 OF 1

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

905-264-9888

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Contact Seller

$79,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
23,676KM
VIN 1G1YZ26E295107244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Race Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 23,676 KM

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2009 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 | WIDEBODY | MANUAL | 1 OF 1 for sale in Vaughan, ON
2009 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 | WIDEBODY | MANUAL | 1 OF 1 23,676 KM $79,900 + tax & lic

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Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
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$79,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Toronto Auto Brokers

905-264-9888

2009 Chevrolet Corvette